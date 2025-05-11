Daringbadi: Despite the installation of mobile towers across most villages in Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district, several areas remain without network connectivity, leaving residents frustrated over lack of basic services.

One such case is Kutilari village under Jhinjiriguda panchayat, where a BSNL tower was set up long ago but has yet to be made operational. Locals had hoped the tower would provide mobile connectivity, internet access and enable applications for government schemes and banking services.

However, those expectations remain unmet.

“We still don’t have any mobile service. If the tower isn’t activated soon, we’ll be forced to intensify our protest,” said a resident Mithun Nahamaji.

Villagers say the tower could benefit not just Kutilari, but also at least 10 neighbouring villages.

PNN