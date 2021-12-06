Patna: Can fiction be stronger than the truth? Well if the vaccination list in Bihar’s Arwal district is examined, fiction does emerge stronger than truth. The names of vaccinated people found in the list include Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar. This shocking case of data fraud regarding vaccination has once more exposed the irregularities in the process.

Two computer operators have been suspended after lists of people vaccinated at Karpi community health centre that were uploaded on the vaccination portal were recently inspected. Officials were shocked when they found the names of the prime minister, home minister, Congress leader and the actors. Videos of the list with the names of the dignitaries have gone viral leaving the district administration red-faced. An inquiry has been ordered into the alleged data fraud.

Arwal District Magistrate J Priyadarshini informed that the inquiry has been ordered as to how and on whose directive the data fraud took place. “This is a very serious matter. We are trying so hard to ramp up testing and vaccination and then such irregularities are happening. Not just in Karpi, we will look at all healthcare centres. An FIR will be lodged, we will take action and set a standard,” Priyadarshini has been quoted as saying by ‘NDTV.com’. “Two operators have been removed, but I am of the opinion that others must also be probed,” she added.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey also acknowledged that data fraud has taken place. He informed that the operators entrusted with entry of data have been terminated.

“I have spoken to the district magistrate and the chief medical officer and asked them to also look at data of other hospitals in the hospitals to ensure there are no errors. If there are, those responsible will be punished as per law. We take this very seriously, if more such cases come to light, action will be taken,” Pandey informed the media.