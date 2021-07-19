Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Services Commission said Monday that the state civil service preliminary examination would be held August 27. The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2020, will be conducted in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Balasore and Berhampur, it said through a notification. The tests would be conducted from 10 am-noon and 1.30 -3.30pm. All persons with disabilities will be given an extra 40 minutes, the OPSC said in a statement. The admission certificate of eligible candidates and instructions will be available on the commission’s website later, it added.