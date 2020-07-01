Cuttack: Professor Dr Datteswar Hota has been appointed as the 49th Dean and Principal-in-charge of the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack Tuesday.

The directive came after Professor Dr Jayashree Mohanty retired from her post.

Hota will manage both the Dean and HOD of Urology department posts till the appointment of a new HOD in the department.

Hota won the prestigious Dr. BC Roy award in the year 2017.

Hota expressed his gratitude to the state government and said he will try to conduct every programme of the state government related to healthcare smoothly.

PNN