New Delhi: Former skipper MS Dhoni’s decision to opt out of India’s upcoming tour of the West Indies as he wishes to train with the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army might have seen former England cricketer-turned-commentator David Lloyd put two teary-eyed laughter emoticons to the news, but the Indian fans have not received it well.

Many pointed out Lloyd’s short international career compared to Dhoni’s and said that the 72-year-old broadcaster has no right to talk ill about the former Indian captain. “9 Tests & 8 ODIs vs 90 Tests & 350 ODIs…. This UK legend (!) is thick skinned it seems…..” said one user.

“Is that a nervous laugh? U coward,” said a tweet while another fan said: “If you cannot respect what you should, you better stay away. Feel sorry for this person, so called England cricket legend doesn’t have a better job.”

“Sour grapes. He wasn’t on the commentator list this time. We’ve heard enough of his silly yourshire accent (sic). Bumble (Lloyd) is apparently not humble, he is a jumble straight from the jungle..he won’t understand,” said another user.