Australian batting star David Warner is quite a character on Instagram and is known for his dance moves and impersonations of movie stars. On Tuesday Warner posted a video from the Telugu movie ‘Pushpa’ in which he morphed actor Allu Arjun’s face with that of his own. The post has since gone viral with more than 12 lakh views at the time the article was being written.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

“Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy ???????? #pushpa #india,” Warner captioned the video.

This is not the first time Warner has posted something related to the movie, which has been a raging success at the box-office. A few days ago he had posted a video of him dancing to the tunes of the hit and famous song “Srivalli” from the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)