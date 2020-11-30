Sydney: In-form Australian opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remainder of the limited-overs series against India. David Warner suffered a groin injury during the second ODI here. The Aussie selectors have also decided to rest Pat Cummins as part of his workload management.

Warner scored 69 and 83 in the first two ODIs. He hurt himself Sunday while fielding at the SCG in the second ODI. The Aussies won by 51 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The dashing opener has returned home to begin his rehabilitation. He will be looking to get fit ahead of the opening Test at Adelaide starting December 17.

“Pat and Davie (Warner) are critical to our plans for the Test series,” coach Justin Langer said. “Davie will work through his injury rehab. In Pat’s case it is important all of our players are managed well. This will keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer. The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test series we have played in recent years,” added Langer.

Left-handed batsman D’Arcy Short has been named Warner’s replacement in Australia’s white-ball squad.

India and Australia will play one more ODI Wednesday before competing in three T20 Internationals, starting Friday. It will be followed by the much-anticipated four-match Test series.

Cummins was part of Australia’s England tour in August. He also played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He has not been at his best and went wicket-less in the first game. However, in the second ODI he had figures of three for 67.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who missed the second ODI after suffering a side strain in the opening game, will stay in the squad.