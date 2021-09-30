New Delhi: Congress leader Amarinder Singh met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval Thursday, a day after he called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amid speculation over his future move after resigning as the Punjab chief minister.

Singh met Doval at his residence here. The meeting between the two lasted for around 30 minutes.

After the meeting, Doval went to the residence of Shah, where he met the home minister, along with several other top officials. The meeting at Shah’s residence lasted for nearly two hours.

Singh’s meeting with Shah on Wednesday had added another dimension in the politics of Punjab where no party is being seen as a clear favourite in the polls expected to be held early next year.

The politically significant meeting, which came days after Singh resigned as the chief minister after accusing the Congress of humiliating him, raised speculation over his future plans ahead of the Punjab polls, with some political analysts viewing it as an indication that the veteran leader may be seeking the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources close to Singh had said he is also learnt to have discussed Punjab’s internal security situation with Shah.

With the farmers’ protests against three agriculture laws of the Centre seen to be affecting the BJP’s poll prospects in western Uttar Pradesh, the Centre may intensify the efforts to end the stir.

Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are among the five states going to the polls next year.

PTI