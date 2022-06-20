Tirtol: A day after his wife to-be girlfriend accused him of cheating, running a sex racket and registered a complaint against him for not showing up at the marriage registrar, Tirtol MLA Bijaya Shankar Das Sunday said he is ready to marry Somalika. “I am ready to marry Somalika. I have never declined to marry her. I sought more time owing to my mother’s health condition,” said Das. He also denied the allegations that he was operating a sex racket.

The MLA has landed in a major controversy after Somalika accused him of running a sex racket. She has alleged that the legislator engaged innocent girls in the illegal activity. The money collected through the sex racket was used for election-related expenses by the MLA, she stated. Somalika lodged a complaint against Das at Jagatsinghpur police station here Saturday. In her complaint, Somalika also accused the MLA of cheating and harassment.

Besides, she claimed that Bijaya Shankar’s relatives are issuing threats to her and her family members. She has further alleged that the MLA also threatened her lawyers. On the basis of her complaint, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and started an investigation.

According to reports, the Tirtol MLA and his girlfriend had applied for marriage registration at sub-registrar office May 17. However, Das did not turn up at the sub-registrar office while his girlfriend waited there for three hours. “We had applied for marriage registration at the office of the sub-registrar May 17. He had promised me to come today for the marriage. However, he didn’t keep his promise,” said Somalika. “His family members have been threatening me while his elder brother has misbehaved with me.

On the other hand, Bijaya Shankar is not responding to my phone calls,” she said. He is either cheating me or having an affair with someone, she added. The MLA, however, refuted the allegations. “As per norms, the marriage registration needs to be completed within 90 days of applying for it. We still have 60 days left for marriage registration. I haven’t received any information from anyone regarding registration of marriage today,” he had said.