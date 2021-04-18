Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday said that day temperature is very likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at many places of the state during next 2-3 days.

Four places recorded a maximum day temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above, Saturday. The places are Titlagarh (40.6 degrees), Jharsuguda (40.2 degrees), Baripada (40 degrees) and Malkangiri (40 degrees). Capital city Bhubaneswar recorded a day temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius while Cuttack was at 37.2 degrees.

Many western Odisha districts like Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Hirakud, Bhawanipatna, Sonepur and Boudh have experienced maximum temperatures of 39 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the department also made prediction of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm in some pockets of the state till April 22. It said that light to moderate rainfall may occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Koraput, Gajapati, Rayagada and Ganjam, Sunday.

Districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Kandhamal may witness light shower, April 19.

Some places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj will also experience thunderstorm, Monday while similar weather condition will occur at one or two places of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Keonjhar on the next day.

PNN