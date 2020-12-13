Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a rape survivor has ended up marrying one of the six persons accused of gang-raping her in a moving car, within days of lodging an FIR against the accused.

Police came to know about the wedding after the ‘nikahnama’ was circulated on social media Saturday, a day after the wedding.

The FIR was lodged Friday at the Didauli police station in Amroha though the complaint had been submitted a week ago.

Amroha Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ajay Pratap Singh said the wedding was solemnized in Moradabad, as indicated by the nikahnama. The police had already filed a case.

“We will now summon the survivor to come and record her statement on the basis of which further action would be initiated,” he added.

The victim, in her complaint, had said that she was in a relationship with a neighbourhood youth, Mujeeb Ahmed.

He allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage and when she insisted on marriage, he filmed her in a compromising position. He threatened to upload the video on social media.

October 21, Ahmed allegedly called the survivor to the bus stand and when the girl reached there, he and a friend arrived in a car and allegedly abducted her. They took turns to rape her in the car while driving around and filmed the act, the girl had claimed.

Later, the duo handed her over to their friends. They also gang-raped her in another moving car on the way to Ghaziabad.

Then, they threw her out on the road, threatening her with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident.

The victim returned home with the help of an autorickshaw driver.

A month later, she narrated her ordeal to her parents and then went to lodge her complaint with the police.

The FIR under relevant sections was registered at the Didauli police station on Friday against Mujeeb Ahmed and his friends, Zaki Pasha, Waseem, Anas Pasha, Jamshed and Haseeb.

