Jharsuguda: That superstitions still prevail in today’s developed and modern society was once again confirmed when a woman exhumed the body of her four-month-old son who was buried four days ago.

She did so believing a black magic practitioner from Bihar and following his instructions over her mobile phone.

Such a bizarre and heart rending incident was reported from Chandmari area in Jharsuguda town.

A couple staying at Chandmari area had their son fall sick five days ago. They got him admitted to the district headquarters hospital. While undergoing treatment the child breathed his last December 1, following which the family members buried the body at a nearby cremation ground.

Four days later, a sorcerer from Bihar told them that their son was alive. This telephonic message was enough to make the couple run madly towards the cremation ground.

There the body was not only exhumed but also the woman tried to breastfeed her dead son. As the news spread, people gathered at the spot.

On being informed, police and members of Childline reached the spot and sent the body to the DHH for confirmation.

There the doctors confirmed it that the child had been dead for four days.

Yet, the woman was not in a position to believe the doctors and sitting at the DHH, carrying the motionless body in her lap.

It took four hours for the officials to make the woman realise that her son was dead and would never come alive.

PNN