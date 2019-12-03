Puri: A fresh case of alleged medical negligence was reported from Puri district headquarters hospital Tuesday after the family members of a deceased man approached Puri ADMO complaining that the man was administered a saline for over an hour even after he died.

According to the family members of the deceased, 55-year-old Manoranjan Dixit of Baral village under Satyabadi police limits was rushed to Puri DHH early in the morning Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness. On reaching the DHH, the nurse administered a saline and left the spot.

Even though Manoranjan’s condition deteriorated and the family members insisted the nurse to call a doctor, she did not pay any heed to their requests. Later, the doctor reached after one hour and declared the patient to have died about an hour ago. The saline, however, stayed connected all the while.

Accusing the hospital staff of neglecting the patient, the family of the deceased approached the ADMO where a constable misbehaved with them, a member of the family alleged. The family further added that their complaint was not received by the ADMO.

PNN