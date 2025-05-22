Rourkela: Widespread irregularities were detected in labour welfare schemes in Sundargarh district, with allegations surfacing that certificates and benefits are being issued in the names of deceased persons.

According to sources, a glaring example has emerged from Balani in Lathikata block where Ruturaj Nayak, a labourer who died January 30, 2022, was issued a construction worker certificate October 8, 2024. Moreover, a fake death certificate dated December 5, 2024, was also issued in his name. Another case involves Gopal Kisan from Garjan village who is alive but was falsely declared dead in a certificate dated December14, 2019.

Despite Gopal’s actual death occurring in 2023, an application for death benefits was processed based on the earlier fraudulent certificate. A department official accepted the forged application without due verification January 13, 2025. These irregularities have allegedly taken place right under the nose of department officers and in cahoots with labour organisations. The matter has now reached the District Magistrate and is sub judice. The state’s labour welfare schemes are intended to support poor working-class families with benefits including educational assistance, health support, and financial aid for social ceremonies.

Also Read: Nimapada CHC gets Health ATM

The state government also provides financial assistance of up to Rs 2.5 lakh to eligible beneficiaries. However, these recent cases highlight how such well-intended programmes are failing at the grassroots level due to administrative lapses and possible corruption. When contacted, District Labour Commissioner Sunita Kisan confirmed that an official inquiry has been ordered into the irregularities. “A proper investigation will be conducted by the district labour officer, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” she said.