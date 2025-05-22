Puri: In a major step toward enhancing rural healthcare services, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida inaugurated an advanced digital Health ATM at the Nimapada Community Health Centre (CHC) here Wednesday. The state-of-the-art digital health kiosk, also known as a self-service Health ATM, was installed by a private organisation to offer modern diagnostic solutions to people in remote and underserved areas. The innovative Health ATM is designed to provide fast, affordable, and accurate diagnostic services to the general public. Residents of nearby villages and communities will now be able to receive basic health checkups and over 100 essential medical tests, including blood sugar, blood pressure, ECG, BMI, oxygen levels, and more — all with quick result generation.

Also Read: Mobile network eludes 19 villages in Niyamgiri

Speaking on the occasion, Parida said that the launch of this digital facility marks a new chapter in the evolution of primary healthcare in the state. She emphasised that such initiatives are crucial in bridging the healthcare gap between urban and rural areas, empowering communities with tools to monitor and manage their health regularly. The Health ATM is expected to significantly reduce the burden on hospitals by allowing patients to perform preliminary health screenings without the need of doctor’s immediate involvement. Reports generated from the machine will help healthcare professionals provide timely advice and treatment if needed.