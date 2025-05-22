Rayagada: Despite being home to a number of tribal communities, Rayagada district has also some major industries like a paper mill as well as bauxite mining. However, people in this tribal-dominated district continue to struggle with basic mobile network connectivity. People in 19 villages in the remote Niyamgiri hill region are still unaware about basic mobile network services when internet facility still eludes them. Members of Dongria Kondh community, an indigenous tribe residing in Niyamgiri Hills under Kalyansinghpur block, remain disconnected from even the most basic cellular networks when it is better not to talk about internet services. The area comprises two panchayats Sunakhandi and Parsali under which lie 36 Dongria Kondh settlements. Out of these, 19 villages have no mobile coverage. Locals said they face severe problems during emergencies due to the absence of connectivity.

Despite years of government schemes aimed at mainstreaming the Dongria Kondh, many remain on paper only, according to Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti president Lada Sikaka. While Sikapadar village in Sunakhendi panchayat is one of the few villages with limited access, 18 villages under Parsali panchayat—such as Bada Dengneli, Bemberi, Chatikana, Damaguda, Dangamati, Guma, Kalatipadar, Krushamohi, Lakhapadar, Lamba, Mayabali, Nishikhal, Pakeri, Patangapadar, Sanadengneli, Sarijhola, Tadamunhi, and Talua have no connectivity at all. Even in places with signal presence, internet services are reportedly non-functional. With mobile number-Aadhaar card link becoming mandatory for availing benefits under government schemes, these villages are unable to complete essential documentation due to lack of mobile connectivity in the area. Many are also missing out on government welfare schemes, such as access to eggs and sattu provided at Anganwadi centers, due to the lack of a registered mobile number. Absence of connectivity is proving to be dangerous during medical emergencies. Residents say pregnant women and sick persons often have to be carried long distances on slings or cots to access healthcare services because calling for ambulances or health workers is not possible for them due to absence of mobile connectivity. The digital divide has also disrupted children’s education. With no mobile network or internet access, online learning remains out of reach for students in these villages. District Collector Parul Patawari has said that under PM Janman scheme, steps will soon be taken to provide mobile network services to the 19 affected villages. Meanwhile, tribal communities and local activists continue to urge the state government and district administration to take immediate action to bridge the digital gap in the Niyamgiri region.