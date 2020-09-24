New Delhi: The sudden death of Australian great Dean Jones due to a cardiac arrest Thursday left the cricketing world in shock. Tributes also poured in from all parts of the world for the affable cricketer-turned-commentator. Dean Jones, 59, was in Mumbai since September 17 with the Star Sports’ commentary team for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here’s what the cricket world had to say on various social media platforms after the demise of Dean Jones.

Sachin Tendulkar: A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones.

Virat Kohli: Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends.

David Warner: I can’t believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. RIP Deano, you will be missed.

Aaron Finch: Still in shock hearing the news of Deano’s passing. Thoughts are with Jane and the family at this incredibly tough time. A great man with an amazing passion for the game.

Michael Clarke: Speechless. Devastated. RIP great man.”

IPL Twitter handle: We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief.

James Neesham: Very sad to hear of the passing of Dean Jones. He was always a fantastic bloke to have a yarn with around a cricket field. I remember in Canada one of his stories was so funny I actually forgot to warm up to bowl pre-game. RIP.

It should be stated here that Jones was a very popular person in India. Many still remember him for scoring a double century in scorching conditions in Chennai in 1986. It was an innings that helped Australia tie the game.

Jones was terrific ODI cricketer and he revolutionaised the art of running between the wickets.