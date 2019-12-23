The crème de la crème among local comedy artistes are all set to deliver a rib-tickling performance on major incidents of the year 2019 at a stand-up event ‘Dear 2019’

BHUBANESWAR: The capital city will play host to ‘Dear 2019’, a comic yearly roundup show featuring some of the best artistes in the comedy scene of the state Sunday, Dec 29 at Odissi Research Centre.

The event has both Bhubaneswar Komedians and The Chain Jokers, two of the most successful clubs of the city, on board. The crème de la crème among local artistes are all set to deliver rib tickling jokes on major incidents of the year 2019 like general elections, cyclone Fani, implementation of MV Act and more.

The comedians scheduled to perform at the event are Samar Pratap Nayak, Akash Baghar, Priyaranjan Sahoo, Roshan Bisoi, Riten Patnaik, Surya Prusty, Pratyusha Pangari, Dipanwit Das Mohapatra and Sibasish Sarangi.

Akash Baghar and Samar Pratap of Bhubaneswar Komedians are the famous ‘Chagala Boys’ duo which has captivated the state with Orissa Post’s flagship web series ‘Bhubaneswar Bula Buli’. Their recent video on YouTube titled ‘The Bhubaneswar Anthem’ was among the top trending items for two consecutive days. Akash said, “The craze for ‘Dear 2019’ is building up and all the early bird tickets were sold out within two days of going live.”

Parody songs on Made in Odisha, national media’s ignorance on cyclone Fani and the faulty construction of Bomikhal over bridge by Bhubaneswar Komedians are also hugely popular on social media platforms.

Jokes apart, artistes will also conduct musical sessions. An artiste from The Chain Jokers, Roshan Bisoi said, “We will perform on events that conspired throughout the year 2019. Two of the best city-based comedy clubs will entertain the city audiences at the show. The fun is going to be unstoppable. Blunt, opinionated and often offensive, come and watch your own city’s artistes perform their hearts out.”

Among them Pratyusha and Dipanwit are not full-time comedians but food blogger and actor respectively. “This will be the first professional performance of Pratyusha. We’re training her. Dipanwit has tried it before. We want to give them a chance because they have a good sense of humour. This genre of comedy is gaining popularity in the city. We are getting a lot of encouragement. We are sure that the people will support us in this endeavor as well,” said Bisoi. Bivash Rath from The Chain Jokers and Samar Pratap Nayak from Bhubaneswar Komedians will perform musical gigs at the show.

The Chain Jokers, which has organised quite a few successful shows in the capital city, such as ‘Bura Na Mano Jokes Hain’, ‘Michael Deshbhakt’ and ‘Desh Mera Rangrez’ among others started the yearly comic roundup in the year 2017. With Bhubaneswar Komedians joining the comedy bandwagon, standup lovers in the city would sure have a hard time controlling their laughter.

While TSS, Comedy Redefined, Sarcastic Plus and Khanti Keonjharia are the promotional partners, Orissa Post is the sole media partner of the event. Denizens of the city can attend the two-hour show from 6 pm onwards.

Dynamic Duo