Bhubaneswar: The music for the upcoming Odia film Dear Purusha was released at a city hotel recently in the presence of several team members.

Made under the banner of Jhilik Motion Pictures, the movie is set to take the viewers on a journey through the lives of six couples, offering a compelling exploration of the challenges and triumphs faced by men in society and relationships. The film’s protagonist, Chitrangada, played by producer Jhilik Bhattacharjee, emerges as a valiant warrior fighting for justice in the face of societal norms. The movie is directed by Jiit Chakraborty.

The star-studded cast also includes Choudhury Jayprakash Das, Mahashweta Ray, Sidhant Mohapatra, Nitu Singh, Samresh Routray, Pinky Pradhan, Bobby Mishra, BM Baisali, Devasis Patra, Anuradha Panigrahi, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Divya Mohanty, Parthasarathi Ray, Himagni Dutta, and Ananya Mishra.

The film’s music, composed by Gaurav Anand, adds another layer to its narrative with soulful tracks like Purusha Jojana, Adha Kahe, Adha Sune, Sunyata, and Bedum Barsha.

Dear Purusha will hit theatres January 11, shared the makers.

PNN