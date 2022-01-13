Bhadrak: The row over admission of scores of students on the basis of fake disability certificates in Bhadrak Autonomous College has taken a new turn Wednesday.

Bhadrak Town police have registered a case against five people who had issued death threats to some students who had exposed the illegalities in admission.

IIC Umashankar Nayak said that a case was registered against five persons under sections 506 and 34 of IPC on the complaint of death threats to students.

According to reports, a complaint was lodged at the Town police station over murder threat to the students seeking reply in an RTI application on admission of students with fake disability certificates in Bhadrak (Autonomous) College Tuesday.

It was alleged that over 200 students have taken admission in the college by furnishing fake disability certificates.

The matter came to the fore after some students identified as Diptiman Jena, Gyanaranjan Parida, Satyajit Rout and Abinash Ram filed an application in the college under Right to Information Act (RTI) seeking reply on the issue.

The complainants have alleged that they were threatened with dire consequences as some ruling party leaders are involved in the fraud.

January 10, the issue caught public attention when students under the aegis of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Naba Nirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NNYCS) and Youth Congress had staged a demonstration outside the district Collectorate protesting the alleged irregularities in admission.

The students gathered outside the Collectorate and had submitted a memorandum to the District Collector demanding an investigation into the racket that allegedly makes fake disability certificates to facilitate illegal admission in the college.

The students alleged that over 200 students have taken admission by producing fake disability certificates during last four years in the college.

PNN