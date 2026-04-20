Jammu: The death toll in the Udhampur bus accident has risen to 21, confirmed Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh Monday.

In a post on X, Singh, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Kathua-Udhampur seat, said, “21 casualties so far and 61 injured. The injured have been shifted to Udhampur Hospital, while the one more seriously injured is being airlifted to Government Medical College, Jammu. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families.”

He said that all possible assistance is being provided to those in need, while adding, “My office is in constant touch.”

The accident occurred Monday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district while the bus was coming from Ramnagar to Udhampur town.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Udhampur) Prem Singh said that some of the injured persons have been shifted to the government medical college (GMC) hospital in Udhampur town, while others are being treated at Ramnagar.

“Right now, the priority is to rescue the injured and provide them with all possible medical help,” the officer said.

The cause of the accident was being ascertained, said the officials. The bus had turned turtle in the accident, and more details were awaited.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. I have directed district admin, Police, SDRF & Health Dept to provide every possible assistance to those affected.”

Office of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah said, “Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident involving a passenger bus travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister affirmed that the government stands firmly with the victims and their families in this hour of grief, and that all necessary assistance is being extended.”

Overloading, overspeeding, rash and negligent driving, in addition to bad road conditions, are the main reasons for accidents in hilly districts of Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of the union territory.

The traffic department has deputed special teams in these hilly areas to check overloading, overspeeding, rash and negligent driving, road rage, etc., so that precious human lives are not lost to human error.