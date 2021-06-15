Beijing: The death toll from a gas explosion in China’s Hubei province has increased to 25, local authorities said.

Rescue and debris cleaning are still underway, the information office of the provincial government of Hubei said Monday evening.

The blast occurred Sunday in a two-storey trade market building in a residential community in Zhangwan district, Shiyan city.

More than 100 people were injured.

A team has been set up to investigate the blast, and Hubei will launch a province-wide blanket inspection to root out potential work safety hazards.