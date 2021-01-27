Banki: Even as several other states have confirmed the outbreak of ‘bird flu’ across India, a large number of avian guests were found dead in Banki Gada area of Cuttack district Wednesday morning.

Local villagers found the species of migratory ‘ruddy shelduck’ birds dead in a farmland. Many birds of the same species were seen battling for life at the site, a local villager stated. The incident has triggered panic among locals.

Some local youths swung into action and informed the snake helpline member Durga Prasad Mohapatra about the untimely deaths of the migratory birds. Durga then arrived at the spot and took pictures and shot videos of the dead birds. He sent those to the Helpline secretary Subhendu Mallik. The latter then asked the locals not to touch the dead or the ailing birds. Mallik also forwarded the photos and videos to the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Khurda requesting him to take immediate and necessary steps in this regard.

PNN