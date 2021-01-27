Bhubaneswar: A team of Vigilance officials of Bhubaneswar division conducted simultaneous searches Wednesday morning on the houses of Subhendu Kumar Pradhan who is presently working as a junior engineer at the Block Office here.

Acting on an allegation, the houses of Pradhan are being raided on charge of acquisition of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The raids are still underway, a Vigilance official informed.

The junior engineer belongs to Srichandanpur village of Bangurigaon under Kakakatpur police limits in Puri district. He resides at A/P L-1200, Phase II Housing Board Colony in Khandagiri area.

The places of simultaneous raids include Pradhan’s residential house at L-1200 of Housing Board Colony, ancestral house at his native place Srichandanpur and office chamber in the Office of the BDO, Bhubaneswar.

The house searches are being carried out on the strength of a warrant (No.-1/2021) issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, the Vigilance official added.

Details of assets seized are yet to be ascertained.

PNN