Berhampur: In a major crackdown, Sadar police busted a fake cold drink manufacturing unit during a raid on a house at Raula Sukunda village near Berhampur city in Ganjam district Tuesday afternoon.

According to a source, a huge cache of spurious soft drink-filled bottles were seized from the fake manufacturing unit located at the village under Sadar police limits. The unit was operating without any valid license, an official of the Sadar police station informed.

The soft drinks were being manufactured here by using adulterated essence and food colours. Despite being a beverage unit, there was no machine for testing qualities of the finished products.

Sadar police seized the soft drinks loaded in two mini-trucks that were ready to be sent to nearby markets for sale. Police also recovered seven machines from the factory.

Police has registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. The proprietor of the fake unit Bansidhar Patra is being interrogated.

Notably, another unauthorised factory manufacturing fake mineral water was busted in Ganjam district January 24.

PNN