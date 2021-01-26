Rayagada/Gunupur: Known for her philanthropic activities and for dedicating her life for the cause of social work for seven long decades, Shanti Devi from Koraput district is one of the several Padma Shri awardees of 2021.

This feisty 87 years old Shanti Devi is a household name in undivided Koraput district. Born April 18, 1934, she was greatly influenced by the ideology of Vinoba Bhave. She along with her husband Ratan Dash shifted to Koraput district. Then she was 17 years old. The couple first set up an ashram at a tribal-dominated village Khambesu Shankalpadar in 1951. The couple dedicated their lives for the betterment of orphaned children and distressed women. In 1955, she joined Vinoba Bhave’s Bhudan Movement. It is her indomitable spirit to offer every minute of her life for social activities that has earned her the moniker ‘Koraputia Gandhi’ (Koraput’s Gandhi).

She still stays in Gunupur town. And she has founded an orphanage named ‘Seva Samaj’. Here tribal orphaned children and their education are taken care of. Over the years, many have found success through this ashram.

As of now, she is running four girls’ ashrams at Limapada, Jabharaguda, Gunpur and Rayagada town in Rayagada district. Her book on the life of Vinoba Bhave titled ‘Ahinsara Anweshan’ has earned her many awards. She has expressed her happiness for receiving Padma award. Since the news broke, people from different walks of life have been visiting her.

Seva Samaj secretary Rajeswari Dalei said that all are happy for Shanti Devi receiving the prestigious award even though it was a little too late to come.

