Cuttack: Debashis Samantray (156, 349b, 26×4, 1×6) scored his second century of the season and a fine half century by Biplab Samantray (74, 153b, 10×4) put Odisha in command in their Ranji Trophy Group C encounter against Jharkhand at the Barabati Stadium here Thursday. The hosts finished at 436 and then Jharkhand scored 71 for two at stumps on the second day.

Resuming at their overnight score of 205 for four, both Debashis and Biplab prevented Odisha from losing early wickets, something that has been bane this season. They batted with caution, but put away the loose delivery which kept the scoreboard ticking at a better rate than the first day. The two added 116 runs for the fifth wicket before Biplab was caught in the deep off Ashis Kumar (6/79).

However, with the lower-order making useful contributions, Debashis was able to guide the team past the 400-run mark. He was the eighth out with the score at 409. Prior to that, he added 46 runs for the sixth wicket with Rajesh Dhuper (20) and 47 runs for the eighth with Debabrata Pradhan (26). He fell trying to cut fast bowler Ashish and was caught behind. Debashis got his first century of the season when he scored 195 against Services.

When Jharkhand started their essay old warhorse Basant Mohanty (1/19) struck the first blow dismissing AS Sinha who was caught at first slip by Biplab. The Suryakant Pradhan (1/29) struck the second blow sending back Kumar Deobrat (19). K Suraj (42 batting) and Utkarsh Singh (10 batting) were at the crease when play ended for the second day.

Brief scores: Odisha 436 (Debashis Samantray 156, Bipalab Samantray 74, Ashish Kumar 6/79); Jharkhand 71 for 2 (K Suraj 42 batting, Basant Mohanty 1/19). Match to continue.

