Sambalpur: The Debrigarh sanctuary under the Hirakud division in this district has not only played a remarkable role in wildlife and forest conservation but also created a record in revenue collection through ecotourism, sources in the Know of Things said Sunday. The sanctuary earned Rs 3.45 crore as revenue in FY 2023-24. It has turned into a major tourist hub, apart from wildlife and forest conservation. This was stated here by divisional forest officer (DFO) Anshu Pragyan Das of Hirakud Wildlife Division. With the sanctuary becoming a tourist hub and earning record revenues, locals have also benefitted. They are now earning their livelihood from the sanctuary throughout the year, the DFO said. In FY 2023-24 more than 70,000 foreign and domestic tourists visited the sanctuary, a huge jump from the 30,000 registered in FY 2022-23.

As a result, revenues have gone up to Rs 3.45 crore in comparison to the Rs 2.5 crore in FY 2022-23, informed Das. Officials said that in FY 2023- 24, more than 50 per cent of tourists were from Odisha itself. The sanctuary has also gained popularity among people of neighbouring state of West Bengal. Twenty per cent of the tourists were from West Bengal and the remaining 30 per cent were from other states of India and also abroad, officials added. The sanctuary offers facilities including safari, cruise, trekking, hiking, kayaking and bird-watching. The revenue collection has reached a record high due to the hard work and commitment of 87 local families who have played a vital role in the management of the sanctuary, stated an official.

According to the DFO, community participation of these families helped tourists as they guided visitors through the forests. It is because of their efforts tourists had the chance to see animals like bison, deer, sambar, bear, wild boars, langurs, leopards and several varieties of birds. Authorities at the sanctuary have also declared 48 ‘safe’ places for tourists. The sanctuary spread over a large tract of land has also been declared plastic-free and environment-friendly from April 1, 2024, Das informed.