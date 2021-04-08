Jajpur: The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found lying in a canal under mysterious circumstances at Kapileshwar village under Jajpur Sadar police limits Thursday.

Some local residents who were out for work early in the morning first spotted the body lying in the dried up canal in outskirts of the village. They immediately alerted the villagers and the police.

A team from Sadar police station reached the spot and recovered the body. The cops sent the body for post mortem and are on the job to identify the deceased.

After preliminary investigation, the cops believe that the woman was murdered somewhere else before being dumped in the canal.

From the condition of the body, it can be deciphered that the murder must have taken place at least 2-3 months ago, they said.

“It is too early to say anything about the cause of the death. We are waiting for the post mortem report,” they added.

A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.