Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has directed the district and block education officers to provide reports at the earliest on the alleged fake teacher issue as it wants action initiated against the culprits as soon as possible.

As per the notification, the DEE has asked the officers to sent reports after verifying certificates and marksheets of those under the scanner by October 30. This direction has been given after allegations of using fake certificates to get lucrative teachers’ jobs have once more surfaced.

In a letter, the DEE has said that a detailed updated list of the alleged fake teachers and staffs based on the petition must be provided immediately.

“Though you have been repeatedly requested to look into the allegation/s categorically of your respective teacher/staffers, by examining the genuineness/equivalency of their certificates, marksheets of academic and training (originally produced at the time of verification/selection process of their initial recruitment/ engagement), obtaining from the authorities concerned of the respective board/ University/CHSE, service records, no steps have been taken,” stated the DEE letter.

The letter added that if, any of teacher is found to be engaged/appointed by producing fake certificate/manipulated mark sheets, then immediate steps must be taken at your end to disengage and terminate the teacher from his engagement/service and FIR be lodged in the police station concerned.

“But neither you have responded nor complied the allegations till date,” the letter stated. The letter also states that the Odisha High Court has expressed serious displeasure because of non-action and has directed to file an affidavit indicating the present status.

“In view of the above, you are hereby requested to explain as to why, proposal against the defaulting officials shall not be transmitted to Government for Inaction of Departmental Proceeding because of dereliction in duty for not providing the called for report/ information, positively by 30 October 12021,” the letter further said.

PNN