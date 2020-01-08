Mumbai: A day after a section of the Twitterati called for a boycott of Hindi film actress Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie Chhapaak, another section came out in her support and tweeted that it will watch the new movie based on a real-life story of an acid-attack victim. #HumDekhengeChhapaak and #IsupportDeepika trended with people praising the actress for her stand on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus violence January 5.

One user posted Deepika’s picture at the JNU’s Delhi campus last evening and wrote: “Proud of you for showing spine…very proud to see you stand strong against this government. #HumDekhengeChhapaak, #IsupportDeepika.”

Another retweeted a post of Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap and said: “#HumDekhengeChhapaak. First day first show.”

Kashyap had tweeted: “The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two. #DeepikaPadukone. Chhapaak first day all shows. Let’s all those who stand against the violence show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest.”

A user posted a picture of Deepika alongside that of certain actors and tweeted: “Pic 1: Real heroine with real guts. Pic 2: Fake hero with fake guts. #ISupportDeepika #HumDekhengeChhapaak.”

“Now that bhakts are trending boycott Chhapaak, I will definitely watch it. Hats off @deepikapadukone for showing solidarity with #JNU. #JNUTerrorAttack #ISupportDeepika #HumDekhengeChhapaak,” read one post.

One Twitter user tweeted: “Whosoever plans to boycott Chhapaak movie are supporters of criminals who are involved in the acid attacks on innocent girls. #HumDekhengeChhapaak.”

One fan gushed: “Word! Such a gem, take a bow @deepikapadukone. Massive respect. #ISupportDeepika, #humdekhengechhapaak.”

