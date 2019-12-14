Mumbai: It looks like Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone will be back in the fourth film of Vin Diesel’s “xXx” franchise, after all.

In a recent post on social media, Diesel hashtagged the names of some of his co-stars from the third film of the series, “xXx: Return Of Xander Cage”, and Deepika’s was one of the names.

With an Instagram picture that shows him wearing Xander Cage’s trademark enormous fur coat, Diesel wrote: “Appreciate the creativity. How ironic that I had a Xander Cage meeting. Each Franchise has its respective beautiful Family. Blessed.”

He ran the caption with the hash tags: “#RubyRose #ninadobrev #deepikapadukone #Liveforthis #XanderCage4.”

“xXx 4” will mark the revival of the high-octane action thriller franchise two years after the third film, which launched Deepika in Hollywood. If she returns in the fourth instalment of the series, it will be her second film in Hollywood.

While no official announcement has been made on “xXx 4”, rumours have varied about Deepika’s role in the film. While some sources say she might make a fullfledged appearance as Selena Unger, her avatar in the series, others say her protagonist might only have a strong cameo or special appearance.