Luv Ranjan, who directed the movie ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnaama’, was accused of sexual misconduct during the ‘#MeToo’ movement in October, 2018.

The filmmaker reportedly asked an aspiring actress to strip down to her underwear in the presence of a lot of people during a ‘look test’.

Meanwhile, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest actresses Deepika Padukone was spotted at the director’s office along with her husband actor Ranveer Singh, giving rise to speculations that she was in the middle of signing a film deal with Luv Ranjan.

Deepika’s diehard fans started trending ‘#NotMyDeepika’ on social media site Twitter to express their disappointment with her.

“I refuse to believe that she signed this or is thinking whether to do it or not. We all know Deepika. This is not something she would do,” wrote on fan.

The ‘#NotMyDeepika’ trend gained traction to the point where it became the top most trend on Indian Twitter. Thousands of Deepika fans voiced their opinion on the platform, urging her to not work with a man who was accused of sexual harassment.

This is how social media reacted:

I always believed you were better than other actresses of our country as you kicked out all the #MeToo accused people in MAMI association, as well as stood up for equal payment and other women empowering movements. But you’re going to let it all go for a movie? #NotMyDeepika — 𝐫𝐢𝐚 ❦ (@MonaDarlingx) July 20, 2019

The fact that she meet him and find it in herself to even set and talk to him is disappointing enough for me but her doing this film will prove that she's nothing less than hypocrite #notmydeepika — BLUE ROSE (ू•ᴗ•ू❁) (@forevercrazen) July 20, 2019

Deepika Padukone has always been somebody who has stood up for gender equality. However if she does become an enabler of a sexual predator like Luv Ranjan I'm unstanning. And what was the need of meeting him in the first place? #notmydeepika — R (@exultantdreamer) July 20, 2019

I'm saying this again, incredibly proud of each of my mutual for calling her out. God bless you. In solidarity with every survivor. #notmydeepika https://t.co/WeEw7O2Fhx — pari (@judoflipped) July 20, 2019

@deepikapadukone we constantly have to put up with your team doing shitty stuff like creating accounts like DP 1st day whatever and unconfirmed rumors of what films you're signing then you go and add to our problems by doing this?#notmydeepika pic.twitter.com/lwB8ziujcn — Eli (@belisaav) July 20, 2019

Do y’all remember this? She was sorry to let us fans down, despite it not being her fault. This is the Deepika i know & admire. I still believe she values us all too much & our opinions matter to her. @deepikapadukone i hope you won’t let us down this time. #notmydeepika pic.twitter.com/djaK5kkO4l — Sanaya (@shahsanaya11) July 20, 2019

PNN