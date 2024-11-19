Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone recently gave her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, a sweet shout-out.

Reacting to Singh’s recent post, she mentioned she is incredibly proud of him. On Monday, the Simmba actor shared a video of him revealing the secret behind his boundless energy, a protein bar from a brand he co-founded. In the video, members of the film fraternity and audiences are seen marvelling at Ranveer’s unparalleled energy levels, which often leave everyone in awe.

The montage captures snippets of the actor’s journey, starting from his struggling days to his rise as one of the most beloved stars in the industry. The video also features moments where Ranveer’s high-octane energy takes center stage, showcasing his transformation and relentless passion for his craft.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Deepika cheered for Ranveer and his team with heartfelt appreciation. She wrote, “Soo incredibly proud of you and the team!!! Well done, guys.”

For the caption, the Gully Boy star wrote, “Now you know. Don’t just be You, be SuperYou.” Taking to the comments section, his star wife wrote, “Brilliant.”

A few days ago, Ranveer shared a heartfelt tribute to Deepika on their sixth wedding anniversary. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actor posted a collection of videos and photos, including a stunning monochrome shot of the actress from her pregnancy days, proudly showcasing her baby bump during a photoshoot.

He captioned the post, “Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you.”

On the professional front, both Deepika and Ranveer are basking in the success of Rohit Shetty’s latest release, Singham Again, which hit theaters November 1.

Ranveer Singh has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. He is set to take on the iconic role in Don 3. Additionally, he has joined hands with filmmaker Aditya Dhar for a high-octane action film.