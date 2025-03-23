Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone took to social media to share a heartwarming tribute to her sister, Anisha Padukone, celebrating their strong and unbreakable bond.

In a sweet post, the Piku actress reshared a reel that beautifully captured the essence of sisterhood, highlighting the ups and downs they experience together but always supporting each other in the end. Sunday, Deepika took to her Instagram stories and reshared a reel, writing, “I love you! @anishapadukone.” The video featuring two animals has a text written on it: “Debating whether to tell my sister there is something on her head or just enjoy the moment.”

An Instagram user shared this video with the caption, “Sisters: one minute we’re laughing, the next we’re arguing, but at the end of the day, we’d fight the world for each other. #UnbreakableBond #LifetimeOfChaos.”

Deepika and Anisha Padukone share a close and inseparable bond. While Deepika is often in the spotlight, Anisha, a professional golfer, prefers to stay out of the limelight, but the two sisters have always stood by each other. The Padmaavat actress frequently speaks about how Anisha is her pillar of strength, and their sisterly connection is evident in the way they celebrate each other’s successes and navigate life’s challenges hand in hand.

Last year, Anisha opened up about her excitement about Deepika and Ranveer Singh embracing parenthood and shared her joy at becoming a ‘first-time’ aunt. When asked about her excitement at becoming an aunt, Anisha responded, “Great, great… first-time feeling.” On the topic of who might spoil the baby the most, Anisha jokingly said, “Spoil? That’s a tough one. I want to say Ranveer, but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, will be right up there too.” She also admitted that she might end up spoiling Deepika’s baby herself.

Meanwhile, speaking about Deepika, she was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again as DCP Shakti Shetty. She will next be seen in The Intern, where she will star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film is the Indian adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood movie of the same name, starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

IANS