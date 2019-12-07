New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone will be playing the lead heroine in director Shakun Batra’s next movie which is yet to be titled. The male lead will be played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. It should be stated here that Siddhant acted with Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh in the movie Gully Boy.

The yet-to-be-titled film will reportedly feature Deepika and Siddhant as a couple. “Shakun wanted to cast a fresh face alongside Deepika and he felt Siddhant fit the bill,” a source close to the director was quoted as saying by a website.

The report also states that other than Deepika Padukone and Sidhhant Chaturvedi, the film will have two more actors in very prominent roles. “Apart from Deepika and Siddhant, the film will feature two more prominent actors,” the source has said.

The film by Batra will reportedly showcase the stories of two couples, one of which will be played by Deepika and Siddhant. It will reportedly go on floors in March next year.

Talking about how the makers finalised Siddhant for the film, the source informed that he was picked up on the basis of his performance in Gully Boy. “The audience loved him and so did the makers of this film,” stated the source.

On the work front, after Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi dubbed the Hindi version of Men in Black: International.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will next be seen in quite a few film among which are Kabir Singh’s 83 alongside Ranveer Singh, Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, in which she plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and Madhu Mantena’s next, which is a retelling of the epic Mahabharata. She will play Draupadi in the film.

