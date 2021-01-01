Mumbai: Does Deepika Padukone want to delete old memories? Does the want to erase memories related to 2020 or something else?

Deepika’s Instagram account became completely empty, Thursday. Not a single post is visible in her account. Not only her Instagram account, but her Twitter and Facebook accounts are also empty.

Deepika’s social media handles becoming empty like this is definitely a matter of concern as she is an avid social media user and often posts details about her life to keep her fans updated.

Her sudden action has left many speculating about the reason and there is a buzz that her account might have been hacked. Lately, many celebrities have witnessed their social media accounts getting hacked including Farah Khan and Vikrant Massey.

Fans are also speculating that the actress wants to enter the new year with a clean slate. Well, only Deepika can clarify that!

Currently, Deepika is enjoying her holidays with her husband Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore. The duo rang into the new year together and even met Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others.