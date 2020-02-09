Los Angeles: Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying a relaxed beach vacation at a destination unknown. Deepika Saturday took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her holiday. In the image, two pairs of slippers kept on a beach can be seen.

“I will always lean on you to show me the way. #his&hers #vacation,” she captioned the image. On Friday, Deepika had shared the photographs of her and Ranveer’s passport.

However, the two have not shared as to where they are holidaying.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will together be seen in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s “83”. The movie, based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, is slated to hit the screens on April 10.

“83” is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.