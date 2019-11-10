Bangalore: Stunning actress Deepika Padukone is currently trending on social media, thanks to her presence in a friend’s wedding in Bangalore. The actress recently attended her friend Urvashi Keswani’s wedding and pictures from the occasion are going crazy viral on social media, courtesy Deepika’s stunning black and gold Sabyasachi lehenga.

The gorgeous actress never fails to make heads turn. Her every outfit is newsworthy, especially her glamorous traditional outfits. She paired her outfit with a choker necklace and long earrings. The photos, originally shared by Deepika’s friend Vinita Chaitanya and a few other guests from the wedding, feature Deepika with Urvashi and celebrity Mehendi artiste Veena Nagda from a pre-wedding ceremony. Veena was also in charge of Deepika’s Mehendi ceremony last year.

Take a look at the photos from Urvashi’s Mehendi ceremony:

Videos from the wedding show her dancing her heart out with husband Ranveer Singh. Yes, Ranveer Singh was also there at the wedding and his dance moves and rapping stole the spotlight.

In one of the videos, Deepika Padukone can be seen grooving with Ranveer while in another, the actor can be seen rapping Apna Time Ayega from his film Gully Boy on the stage. The videos were shared by a fanpage dedicated to Deepika and Ranveer.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. She recently wrapped the schedule of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, in which she will play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and Kabir Khan’s ’83, in which she will play Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.

Ranveer will play Kapil Dev in that film. Ranveer, on the other hand, has several films in line-up, including Karan Johar’s Takht.