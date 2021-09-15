Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s favorite couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have recently bought a luxurious bungalow in Alibaug worth ₹22 crore. Both were spotted on their way to the registrar’s office.

According to media reports, the new property will include two bungalows and a coconut and betel nut grove. The 5 BHK (bedroom-house-kitchen) bungalow, spread across 9,000 square metres (sq m) of land in a village called Mapgaon, will be the couple’s second home.

At present, this talented couple resides in a flat in Mumbai, bought in 2010.

Photos and videos of both are becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which the couple is seen leaving the registrar’s office. In the viral video, Ranveer is seen holding Deepika’s hand.

On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s film 83.

Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev in the soon-to-be-released film, while Deepika will be seen playing the role of Romi Bhatia.