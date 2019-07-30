Bhubaneswar: Deer is the most hunted wild animal in Odisha as a total of 106 deer of different species have been killed in the last three years, the state government said Tuesday.

While 28 deer were killed in 2016-17, 44 were hunted in 2017-18 and 34 in 2018-19, said Arukh.

During the period, six leopards were also killed while the same numbers of elephants were hunted by poachers.

The minister informed that the forest department has launched several programmes to check the activities of the poachers.

He said Anti-Depredation Squad and Wildlife Protection Squad are working round the clock to check poaching while a state crime cell is functioning within the Crime Branch to deal with cases of wildlife crime.

Besides, the department is providing rewards to the informers about those involved in wildlife crimes.

(IANS)