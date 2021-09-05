Phulbani: While most parts of the state are headed for drought, the state government has taken steps to operationalise the defunct lift irrigation (LI) points in Kandhamal district.

The Collector and concerned officials have been directed to take steps in this regard. According to reports, pani panchayats have been handed out responsibilities to look after the lift irrigation points.

Due to alleged faulty management, farmers are unable to get benefits of lift irrigation points. There are 588 lift irrigation points in the district. Given the drought situation, the government has set a target to make 482 of them functional on a war footing.

If these LI points are made functional, only 9820 hectares will be irrigated. However, many LI points have failed to deliver in Khajuripada, Chakapada, G. Udaygiri and Raikia blocks due to lack of water in rivers.

According to reports, 11 out of 55 LI points in Phulbani block are defunct; 11 out of 97 in Phiringia; 16 out of 41 in Khajuripada, 10 out of 47 in Tikabali, five out of 33 in Chakapada, one out of 25 in Daringbadi; 11 out of 13 in G Udaygiri; five out of 31 in Raikia and eight out of 46 in K. Nuagaon.

A total of 93 LI points have been in disuse in the district. Farmers in Phulbani, Phiringia, Baliguda, and Tumudibandh mainly make use of LI points to raise paddy, maize and vegetables.

Most LI points have been set up along Salki river in Phulbani, Khadgi river in Tumudibandh and Melaruni creek in K. Nuagaon. For want of rainfall, water flow in these rivers has drastically come down.

As a result, LI points are unable to draw water from rivers. In some cases, motors and other machineries have been stolen. Pani panchayats have to look after payment of electricity dues and repair of LI points.

For various factors, pani panchayats are unable to discharge their responsibilities. As per government guidelines, officials of the agriculture department and horticulture department are supposed to make field visits and facilitate the smooth management of the LI points.

Executive engineer of the LI department, Rudra Prasad Mishra said the energy department has been asked to supply electricity to LI points even though electricity dues are pending for clearance.

PNN