Chandahandi: An unmatched and affectionate bonding between physically-challenged Jhumuklal Majhi and children of Antipada village of Dalabeda panchayat under Chandahandi block in Nabarangpur district is to be seen to be believed.

He starts his day with ferrying pre-school children on his tricycle to the village Anganwadi centre and then drops them at their respective houses after the centre closes for the day.

“I go from door to door, pick them up and then drop them at the Anganwadi centre. Since I ride a tricycle, it takes a few rounds of pick-and-drop for me to reach them all at the centre,” he adds.

He says he tells them stories while ferrying them either to the centre or back homes. It gives him immense pleasure when they call him ‘uncle’ or ‘grandpa’.

When asked why he is doing so, he says, “He loves children most because they all cute and innocent. In fact, they are regarded as reflections of Almighty. That apart, there are always dangers of their being beaten by stray dogs or hit by cycles or motorcycles on roads. So I take them and bring them back with utmost care.”

“These children love me so much that they do visit me at my house whenever I am sick. Their wishes acts like panacea. I find myself again ferrying them in a day or two,” he says with teary eyes.

The villagers are all praise for the relationship developed between Jhumuklal and children. Anganwadi worker Jaymani Majhi said the intensity with which he takes care of children is nowhere to be found. And it is all because of his love and affection towards these children.