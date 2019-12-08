Sambalpur: A girl attempted to commit suicide by consuming large quantities of sedatives at Kuchinda police station premises in Sambalpur district Saturday allegedly after her lover refused to marry her and the cops refused to act on her FIR.

According to the family members of the girl, the girl was in a relationship with a young man for the last four years. However, even after assuring to marry her, the man later changed his mind and allegedly planned to settle with another girl.

The girl had filed an FIR with the local police in this context based on which the cops had called the man for questioning a few weeks back.

While the man agreed to marry the girl before the cops, he changed his mind later, the victim’s mother alleged. This prompted the girl to visit the police station once again. The cops, however, were not cooperative this time around. After approaching them continuously for 17 days, she took to the extreme step inside the police station premises.

Meanwhile, she is undergoing treatment at Kuchinda hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

