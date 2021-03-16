Sambalpur: The decision to set up an Ekalavya Model Residential School in Jujumura block of this district received a setback after the construction of the proposed institution was excluded from the tender process called March 4, a report said. Ekalavya Model Residential School aims to improve education of students in the tribal-dominated regions of the country.

The scheme has been taken up for implementation by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs. In 2018-19, the ministry had announced to set up such schools in blocks where the population of the tribals is either 20,000 or more than 50 per cent of the total population. The Jujumura block in Sambalpur district was included in the scheme for setting up one such school. The process for building the proposed school was launched two years back.

However, to the utter surprise of Jujumura block residents, the school did not feature in the list of identified sites when the tender was floated March 4. This has sparked resentment among the residents in the block and the district.

Notably, a plan outlay of Rs 18 crore has been sanctioned for construction of the Ekalavya Model School. The school and hostel buildings will be constructed on 3.5 acres, while the playground, staff quarters and garden will be constructed on the remaining land.

The Bridge and Roof-Co India has floated the tender. The last date for submission of the tender was March 1, while the tender was opened March 4.

This has happened due to problem in transfer of land for establishing the school. It is apprehended that delay in establishment of the school might affect the future of tribal students who were expecting to get admitted in this school.

Sources said that the district administration has identified 15 acres at Chandnimal village in the block. Over 15 tribal families reside on this land but the administration is yet to displace them and transfer the land for construction of the school.

However, revenue officials have claimed it as pasture land. Locals have questioned the wisdom behind the land acquisition. They said it will take a long time to convert such large amount of land before starting the construction works.

When contacted, Jujumura tehsildar Suman Minz said the land was identified for the purpose before his joining. The tribal families residing on the land had initially protested against the move.

Later, they relented after a decision was taken to provide four decimal of land to each tribal family for their rehabilitation. He said even though these are pasture land but the land conversion and other works has reached the final stage.

