Puri: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is yet to begin construction work for a railway overbridge (ROB) at Siddhamahaveer level crossing on Puri-Konark National Highway here even though the Centre has approved the project around 10 months ago.

The NHAI and the district administration had initiated the process for acquisition of land for the ROB project in January this year. However, the authorities concerned are yet to begin work for the same.

Members of Jana Jagaran Manch, a Puri-based voluntary outfit, Saturday submitted a memorandum to the NHAI and the district administration seeking early execution of the ROB project.

It is worth mentioning here that the residents of the Pilgrim city have been demanding construction of an ROB at Siddhamahaveer level crossing for the last two decades. The Centre had given its nod to the project in December 2019.

The NHAI and the district administration had initiated process for land acquisition for the project January 16 this year. The authorities had planned to acquire 2.66 acre land for the 900-metre long ROB, sources said.

“The land acquisition process for the ROB was stopped midway. We have submitted a memorandum to the NHAI and district administration pleading for the early execution of the project,” said the outfit convener, Jyotiranjan Nayak.

According to the locals, the railway authorities usually shut the level crossing gates once in every 15 minutes to facilitate rail traffic, much to the inconvenience of the commuters.

“Many tourists depend upon the NH to visit the Sun temple at Konark. But lack of an ROB puts the tourists in trouble near Siddhamahaveer level crossing. Even ambulances and vehicles carrying patients are being forced to wait for more than 15 minutes. Students also face difficulties in reaching classes on time,” said a local.