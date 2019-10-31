Rupsa: The government executes Swajaldhara Yojana to ensure safe drinking water to people in rural pockets, but this scheme has been a dream for thousands of people under Basta block in Balasore.

RWSS has undertaken a mega drinking water project at Gadpada, but the project has missed the deadline, leaving the local people fuming.

For years, people in the area have been facing water crisis. People had taken up the issue with the local administration. In 2018, a drinking water project of Rs 1.28 crore was sanctioned. A contractor was assigned the work which was started September 1, 2018 and supposed to be completed in June 30 2019.

However, the project has remained incomplete. Locals said that the contractor and the RWSS authorities are little concerned about the project.

The project is aimed at providing safe drining water to 1940 people in Gadapada panchayat and Odia Sasan village.

The project entails laying of underground pipes over a span of 11.6 kms in the area.

“Pipes have been laid for 3 km only. The contractor and the RWSS are hardly keen to complete the work,” fumed locals.

They warned of agitation if the project work is not hastened. Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints, the authorities concerned have failed to set it right.

The villagers demanded strong action against the contractor, who was accused of botching up the work.

Sarpanch Kalicharan Jena said that officials of the RWSS have been urged several times in the past to ensure completion of the project, but to no avail.

Junior engineer of the RWSS Chittaranjan Patra said that construction of the water tank is under way while electric wire to the project site has been drawn. Boring at two places was done.”

“Steps are being taken to install transformer for the project. Pipelines for the remaining areas will be laid soon,” the JE added, saying that the contractor has been served notice four times for the delay in work.