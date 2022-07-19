New Delhi: A 74-year-old man, convicted in 1984 riots case and serving life sentence for murder, was arrested six years after he went absconding during his parole period, Delhi Police said Tuesday.

The convict was identified as Lal Bahadur, a resident of Sagarpur, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsh Wardhan said a special drive against the parole jumpers is being carried out by the district and after an input on the absconding convict, a team of Jail-Bail cell immediately swung into action.

The secret information was received by the police Monday, July 18, regarding one Lal Bahadur who was convicted in a murder and riot case of 1984. “It was learned that he would come to Dabri Mor to meet his relatives,” the DCP said.

Subsequently, the police team laid a trap at the specified location and apprehended the convict.

During interrogation, convict Bahadur disclosed that he got parole in 2016 for a period of two weeks but he didn’t surrender. After that he started residing in Bodh Gaya Bihar.

The senior official further informed that Bahadur was arrested under section 41.1(A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and also produced before a local Court.