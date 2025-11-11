Srinagar: Police Tuesday took the mother of the man who was suspected to be driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort was called for a DNA test in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

We have taken the mother of the suspect to collect DNA samples in order to match with the parts found at the scene of the blast, an official said.

Dr Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the blast near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station Monday, killing at least 12 people. He hails from Koil village in Pulwama, they said.

Two brothers of the suspect accompanied their mother to the hospital.

The officials said three persons, who were linked to the sale and purchase of the car involved in the blast, have been detained for questioning.