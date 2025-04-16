New Delhi – Delhi Capitals finished their innings at 188/5 in the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium Wednesday. The top scorers for Delhi were Abishek Porel, who made 49 runs, and KL Rahul with 38 runs.

Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 34 runs, and Axar Patel added 34 before falling to the bowling of Maheesh Theekshana. Jake Fraser-McGurk (9), Karun Nair (0), and Ashutosh Sharma (15) were the other batters to make notable contributions. Delhi’s wickets fell at 34/1, 34/2, 97/3, 105/4, and 146/5.

Rajasthan Royals’ bowling attack was led by Jofra Archer, who took two wickets for 32 runs, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana claimed one wicket each. Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, and Riyan Parag went wicketless.

Rajasthan Royals will need 189 runs to win as they begin their chase.

PNN